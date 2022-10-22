Collegians to lead worship
Collegians Chorale, the concert choir at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, will be in a concert of worship at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m., and then on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at Summit Church of the Nazarene.
This events are free and open to the public.
Collegians Chorale, directed by Dr. Robert Tocheff, is one of the three choral ensembles at MVNU. This select 40-voice mixed choir presents music for praise, worship and testimony through gospel arrangements, sacred classics, spirituals, hymns and contemporary Christian songs.
Students representing several states, a variety of academic majors and a number of different denominational backgrounds participate in the choir. On campus, located in central Ohio, the ensemble performs in a variety of events including chapel, the annual Advent service or Christmas Festival, the annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah and at Baccalaureate, as well as presenting a spring concert as part of the MVNU Music Department’s recital schedule.
Collegians Chorale also plans a missions tour every three to four years. In May 2017, the chorale returned to Croatia and Italy to present concerts and to assist in the outreach ministries of Nazarene churches. Past trips have taken them to Portugal, Spain, France, Bulgaria, Russia, Hungary, The Netherlands, The Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Germany and Croatia.
In addition to these performances, Collegians Chorale tours the MVNU educational region of Ohio, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. It is in this capacity that the choir invites the community to attend.
A freewill offering will be taken at this event.
For more information, contact the Ironton church at (740) 532-3413 or the Summit church at (606) 928-6065.
Alzheimer’s seminar offered
ASHLAND
David Hutchings, Ph.D., will present a free webinar, “Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Caregiving,” through the Morning Pointe Foundation at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Through a partnership with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, continuing education credit for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and masters of social work will be offered. Professionals can sign up to earn 1.5 contact hours or 0.15 CEUs with a cost of $25. Following the presentation, they will take a brief survey to earn the credit.
Hutchings is a geriatric neuropathology and dementia specialist. The seminar will touch on types of dementia and the difference between them, as well as genetic risks, treatment, stages of dementia and managing advanced symptoms. Live attendees will also have a chance to ask questions at the end of the session.
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
CO2 leak at apartments
AKRON, Ohio
An apparent carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex in Akron has left one woman dead and ten other people hospitalized, including two infants,’
Emergency responders went to the Timber Top apartments shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported medical emergency.
While speaking with a man there, they noticed he could not give direct answers to their questions and, when he continued to express concern about his pet birds, a firefighter noticed some of them dead inside their cage. Suspecting a carbon monoxide leak, officials soon determined there were high levels of the gas inside the unit.
Authorities began evacuating several nearby apartments, and a 66-year-old Mentor woman was found in a bathroom at one unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Meanwhile, some adults and two infants were found unconscious in the apartment directly above the unit with the high carbon monoxide levels. They were being treated at hospitals, and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
The cause of the leak has not been determined.
$47M for revitalization
FROSTBURG, Md.
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
Among the largest awards was $2.4 million to expand broadband in Summers County, West Virginia. The project will connect 489 homes and 179 businesses to affordable broadband.
Another fiber optic project, in Carroll County, Ohio, was awarded $1.9 million to connect 11 communities to affordable broadband, serving 384 homes and 53 businesses.
Other states where projects received awards are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. The projects also support agriculture, workforce development, tourism and entrepreneurship.
The awards were announced this week in Frostburg, Maryland, ahead of the ARC’s annual conference.
“This latest round of POWER grant funding will not only help struggling coal communities to once again compete in a global marketplace, but also expand support for the creation of new jobs through growing Appalachia’s food economy,” ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin said in a news release.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, Boyd County High School Alumni Auditorium.
Staff, wire reports