RUSSELL
The Morning Pointe of Russell senior living campus was named the 2021 Community of the Year at the company’s annual conference earlier this month.
It received the award for overall leadership in providing exceptional senior care, according to a news release.
Executive Directors Cheryl Stephens and Tammy Muffley accepted the award on behalf of their team.
“We are profoundly honored to accept this award,” said Stephens. “It is an overall picture of the achievements that can be made when we stay focused on the mission and vision.”
Morning Point Senior Living, which is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, owns and manages 35 assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.
Kenova church
preschool enrolling
KENOVA
Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool is enrolling for January 2022.
Aka The Training Station, the church is currently enrolling 3- and 4-year-olds for the second semester starting Jan. 4. It also has openings for the 2-year-old class.
The church is at 503 15th Street in Kenova, West Virginia.
Visit kenovaumc.com for more information. You may also call (304) 453-1112.
Goodwill NIP
to distribute soon
HUNTINGTON
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc., has $3,000 of West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program State Tax Credits available for local businesses or individuals, according to a press release.
Any cash donation to Goodwill of KYOWVA $500 or more before Dec. 31 will receive a state tax credit for 50% of the total contribution. The cash donation can be used as a deduction on federal tax documents.
The NIP in West Virginia assists 200 non-profit organizations across the state.
Donations made to Goodwill through the NIP will go toward the operation of its mission programs.
If you or your business is interested in the tax credit program, contact Alissa Stewart Sparks at (304) 412-1490 or astewart@goodwillhunting.org.