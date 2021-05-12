MOREHEAD
A 29-year-old man was charged earlier this week in connection with a child sexual abuse case following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
Jonathan C. Davenport, 29, of Morehead, was charged with one count of use of a minor less than 16 years of age and one count of distributing child pornography.
KSP investigators began investigating Davenport after he uploaded child pornography on the internet, leading to a Monday search warrant being executed at his home, according to a news release.
Investigators seized his electronic devices for examination, the release states.
Davenport is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center.
Community Hospice
seeks volunteers
ASHLAND
Community Hospice has scheduled a two-day volunteer orientation training for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 19 and 20 at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, especially providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits and at the care center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart.
Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.
For more information, call (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184.
Sweepstake open
to graduating seniors
ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree, which is open to Tri-State students and college students in the class of 2021.
The group will give away $10,000 to 13 students, who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to 3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide. The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.
Students may enter their name and email on the #ScholarSpree landing page and selecting Ashland Town Center. Graduates may receive bonus entries through different actions on social media, like tagging friends in #ScholarSpree posts or following Ashland Town Center’s social media accounts.
The contest will run from May 10 until June 7. Winners will be notified and announced June 9.
For more information, visit ashlandtowncenter.com.