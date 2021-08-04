ASHLAND
All King’s Daughters primary care locations, including pediatrics, are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from King’s Daughters.
“We feel this expansion to our vaccine distribution is imperative due to COVID-19 cases rising in our area once again,” said Lisa Ashley, director of primary care practices at King’s Daughters. “If you’re eligible and have not already received your vaccine, please do your part to protect not only yourself, but your community.”
The Moderna vaccine is available at the following King’s Daughters primary care locations:
• King’s Daughters Primary Care Greenup, 1629 Ashland Road, Greenup
• King’s Daughters Cornerstone Primary Care, 1816 Carter Ave., Ashland
• King's Daughters Portsmouth Internal Medicine, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth
The Pfizer vaccine, which has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for individuals age 12 and up, is available at all other King’s Daughters primary care and pediatric locations. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com/locations for a full list.
According to the news release, COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Clinic at 2406 Carter Ave. in Ashland from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Vaccination is free. Appointments are required. Call (606) 408-COVD (2683) for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Groundbreaking
at The Point
SOUTH POINT
Lawrence County (Ohio) leaders will break ground on a speculative industrial building today at noon, according to a news release.
The project, according to the release, will offer one of the region’s finest manufacturing facilities. It is being funded by a Rural Industrial Park Loan from the Ohio Department of Development.
The event’s main speaker will be Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development’s director.
LEDC, a state and national leader in speculative building construction, will erect its newest building — a 60,000 square-foot facility at The Point Industrial park, located across from the FedEx facility at 340 Commerce Drive in South Point.
According to the press release, the building will be used to entice new industrial growth in the region and will allow for the opportunity for new or existing business to call Lawrence County their home.
Concert at
Pullman tonight
HUNTINGTON
The local iHeart Radio group will host another concert at Pullman Square tonight at 6.
Souls of the Wounded, a group from Proctorville, Ohio, will perform. The show is scheduled to last until 9 p.m.
Ky. 2 still closed
GREENUP
Contractors will temporarily close Ky. 2 at Blevins Road in Greenup County again today for a county road repair project.
From about 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Ky. 2 will be closed at Blevins Road (milepoint 10.8) while contractors for Greenup County install T-rail on the county road at the state highway intersection.
During the closure, Ky. 2 motorists may detour using Ky. 1, Ky. 1459 (Low Gap), and North Fork, or other routes, or use Ky. 7 to reroute between Carter County and Greenup areas.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.