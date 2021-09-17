ASHLAND
Southern rockers Molly Hatchet will perform Nov. 6 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Opening bands will be Blackfoot and the Jason Mays Band.
Tickets are available by calling the PAC box at (606) 324-0007.
Work on bridges to begin
ASHLAND
Tri-State motorists should expect traffic impacts at the Ashland twin bridges soon as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers inspect the Ohio River crossings.
Beginning Monday, contractors will use climbing gear, lifts and specialized trucks to inspect structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges that transport U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio.
The inspection will require daily lane closures — between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. — on each bridge and on U.S. 23 (Greenup Avenue), according to the following schedule:
• Monday, Sept. 20: 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open. Expect merging traffic entering the bridge from Kentucky and while exiting the bridge in Ohio.
• Tuesday, Sept. 21: 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Wednesday, Sept. 22: 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Thursday, Sept. 23: 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Friday, Sept. 24: Greenup Avenue below bridges, alternating single lane closures, each direction.
• Saturday, Sept. 25: 12th Street bridge, one lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with left lane closed, followed by right lane closed. Opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads permitted during inspection.
• Crews will also use the sidewalk on the 12th Street bridge to perform inspection activities, but will maintain clearance for pedestrians and cyclists.
Beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, closures of the Ironton-Russell bridge will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 to the Ashland twin bridges to U.S. 23 in Kentucky.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Victory Arts Studio to open
GRAYSON
The Victory Arts Studio, an art studio and venue for parties, school groups, clubs, church groups and private art lessons, will open during F!nal Fr!day art walk events on Sept. 24.
The studio will offer a variety of children's art classes and a women's group from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Tuesday after-school class is 4-5 p.m. each week, k-12.
Cost is $10 for students for 2021-22 school year. $10 per class. Text (606) 316-9529 to enroll; cap 10 students per class.
Call Valerie Everman is instructor and can be reached at (606) 316-9529.
For more information, call Gina Lane at (606) 316-4433.
C’burg meeting
called off
CATLETTSBURG
The regular scheduled meeting of the Board of Catlettsburg City Council for Tuesday, Sept. 21, has been canceled. A special meeting will be slated for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. at the city building.
KAD Board approves
$2.3M for projects
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $2,363,839 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
State and County Funded Projects:
• Berea College, Grow Appalachia was approved for $260,575 in state and county funds over two years to expand the Eastern Kentucky Direct Integrated Grower Support (EKY-DIGS) program in eastern Kentucky.
• Creation Gardens, Inc. was approved for $373,259 in state funds, as a forgivable loan, for renovating and repurposing a facility in Bardstown, for e-commerce of their products.
• Stepping Stone Farm, LLC. was approved for county funds to be matched by state funds up to $300,000 to aid in building a store and storage facility on its farm for agriculture educational events and storage space.
Grants were also approved for on-farm water programs, county agricultural investment programs, deceased farm animal removal, next generation farmer program, shared-use equipment program and youth agricultural incentives program.
MEETINGS
Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Worthington Council, special meeting.
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill Council, regular meeting, senior/community center.