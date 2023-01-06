Communicating through art
IRONTON
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, visitors to Ohio University Southern Art Gallery will be able to step inside a world created by artist Cedric Michael Cox. His work, which is comprised of paintings that catapult color into rhythmic action with both abstract and recognizable images, features compositions inspired by themes in music and the natural world.
Best known for his paintings and drawings that merge surrealism and representational abstraction, Cox is influenced by architecture and art history.
Featuring elements of cubism and deconstructionism, his work combines his interests in musical composition and its relationship to the visual world.
He has executed several large-scale public murals, as well as murals in schools in the Cincinnati area, and has work in corporate collections.
His work ranges from geometric, to curvilinear, to floral-like forms – all dancing within surrealistic shapes.
Cox’s work will be on display in Ohio University Southern Art Gallery, located in Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center, until Feb. 10. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
SBA: Community Trust top lender
PIKEVILLE
Community Trust Bank, Inc. was recently honored for the 14th consecutive year with the “Gold Lender Award” from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) as Kentucky’s top volume SBA 7a Community Bank lender in federal fiscal year 2021–22.
The award was presented Oct. 13, 2022, at the SBA Lender’s Conference in Lexington.
In all, SBA authorized 68 SBA 7a loans for Community Trust Bank customers in four states (Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Ohio) during the most recent federal fiscal year, totaling $13,915,100. In Kentucky, SBA authorized 60 loans for Community Trust Bank customers totaling $10,971,900.
Over the last 14 federal fiscal years, Community Trust Bank has funded 1,153 SBA 7a and 504 loans, providing access to more than $248 million for small businesses in the region.
Beshear chosen to co-chair
FRANKFORT
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been chosen to serve as the 2023 states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
In the role, Beshear will work with federal co-chair Gayle Manchin and other governors to boost economic growth across 423 counties in 13 states, the Appalachian Regional Commission said Wednesday in a media release. In addition to facilitating investments, the states’ co-chair also hosts the commission’s annual conference.
The ARC said it invested nearly $240 million in the region last year, which attracted nearly $1.6 billion in private investments. The projects funded will create or retain more than 22,000 jobs and provide training for new opportunities in emerging sectors.
“I am honored to have been chosen by governors of both parties to co-chair the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Beshear said. “ARC investments are building better lives for current and future generations here in Kentucky and across the ARC region.”
Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, said she welcomes Beshear and looks forward to collaborating with him and other governors “as we advance ARC’s mission to bring economic parity and transformational opportunities to the region’s 26 million people.”
MLK service on Jan. 15
ASHLAND
A Martin Luther King Jr. service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 2717 Carter Ave.
The theme is “Fulfilling the Dream Together.”
The Rev. Franklin Murphy, pastor of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington, will speak. Music will be provided by New Joy Gospel Singers from Columbus.
Staff, wire reports