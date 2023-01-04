MLK Jr. event slated at Highlands Museum
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A reading of the “I Have a Dream” speech will be presented. Activities and a take-home craft will be offered.
Admission will be free.
The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave.
Student concert set for Saturday
ASHLAND
The Kentucky Music Educators Association District 8 All District Bands will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center.
The bands, which include 230 students from the area, will be middle school concert, high school concert and jazz.
KMEA District 8 comprises school districts from Montgomery to Lawerence Counties and as far north as Robertson and Mason Counties.
Student auditions included a prepared piece, scales and sight reading. Individual preparations begin in August; auditions were in November.
Admission is free.
AARF to present volunteer training
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have new volunteer training from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave.
Attendees are asked to wear old, comfortable clothes and shoes.
Those interested in volunteering but unable to walk dogs can serve in the cat room and can clean kennels while dogs are walking.
Volunteers must be 18 or older.
Recipe contest deadline March 13
Home chefs are invited to submit recipes to Kentucky Monthly’s annual contest. Winners’ recipes will be featured in the May issue. Submissions are by March 13. Categories include appetizers, salads, entrees, sides and desserts.
To submit a recipe, visit kentuckymonthly.com.
Staff reports