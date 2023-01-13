MLK Day activities at Highlands
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center will be open Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
As the Martin Luther King Jr. March concludes next door at First Presbyterian Church, the museum will offer activities, take-home crafts and a reading of the “I Have a Dream” speech. The museum will close at 4 p.m.
Admission will be free.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Jan. 11 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Cathy Hood; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
Friday the 13th at Camp Landing
CANNONSBURG
Today, on Friday the 13th, the original “Friday the 13th (1980)” will play on the big screen at The Cinema at Camp Landing today.
The Cinema will feature a a “killer” Friday the 13th drink — a mango cream ICEE, topped with whipped cream and a glow-in-the-dark axe.
Tickets can be purchased at The Cinema or at CinemaCampLanding.com.
Work on I-64 in Boyd on two Sundays
CATLETTSBURG
Under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, Kentucky Power will rebuild utility poles and replace overhead wiring on I-64 at milepoint 190.2 just west of the U.S. 23 Catlettsburg exit.
Work will take place on Sundays, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22, between 6 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. on each Sunday.
Motorists should plan for the following traffic impacts:
• Sunday, Jan. 15, lane closures, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.: One lane of westbound I-64 closed west of the U.S. 23 overpass. Expect merging traffic between mile markers 191 and 189. Utility crews will be able to stop traffic on all lanes if needed, but it is not anticipated.
• Sunday, Jan. 22, rolling road blocks, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Westbound and eastbound I-64 traffic between mile markers 191 and 189 will be temporarily slowed down and, at times, stopped to allow utility crews to install overhead utility lines. Rolling road blocks will occur up to five times.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov for updates.
