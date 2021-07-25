CATLETTSBURG
The Miss Flame Pageant will be Aug. 28 at Harvest Church of God Life Center in Catlettsburg.
Entry fee is $40.
Divisions include babies and up to 19 years old.
For more information, call Glorious Hensley at (606) 739-4512; Gail Sammons at (606) 739-5277; or Lisa Maynard at (606) 547-5667.
Dressing Room
sale on Saturday
ASHLAND
The Friends of The Dressing Room's Signs of the Seasons Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave.
A wide variety of Christmas sweaters, Santas, turkeys, snowmen, Halloween decorations, Easter items and Valentine and patriotic items will be for sale.
Also offered will be small furniture, jewelry, purses, wall art, linens, UK clothing and memorabilia, kitchenware, toys and items that don’t fit into a category.
The clothing distribution organization which has operated for more than 80 years relies on donations to maintain inventory. When things other than clothing are donated they are sold and the funds are used for items not usually donated.
Customers who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. For more information, call (606) 324-5400.
HMA to have
fine art sale
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will conduct a special Fine Art Sale of pastels by the noted American artist Leon Dolice (1892-1960). An online sale goes live at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at hmoa.org on the Fine Art Sale page under the Join Us tab.
Works not sold beforehand will be available for viewing and purchase at the Huntington Museum of Art on Aug. 6, 7 and 8; works will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
To purchase one of the works shown online, buyers should send an email to gfleming@hmoa.org with the number and title of the work or works that they wish to purchase.
Leon Dolice was born in Vienna, Austria in 1892, and went on to study art in Europe. He immigrated to the United States in 1920, finding a retreat in the European Bohemianism of Greenwich Village, where he picked the streets of this landmark neighborhood as his first subjects. Though he originally concentrated on etching, as that medium declined, he focused almost exclusively on pastels depicting New York City, devoting all his time to chronicling the architecture, back streets, dock scenes and other nostalgia that was fast disappearing from the face of Manhattan. He won numerous accolades for his work, and although he traveled the East Coast recording landmarks in other cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago and Philadelphia, he always returned to his new home of New York.
A significant portion of proceeds from the sale will benefit the museum.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
MEETING
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, Boyd County High School Auditorium