ASHLAND
Visit Ashland announced on social media the first Mini SOAR Summit will be coming to Ashland on March 7-8. It will be presented by Kentucky Power.
“Join us for breakout sessions, keynote speakers and interactive discussions focusing on tourism and downtown revitalization,” the Facebook post read.
Visit soar-ky.org/summit for more information about SOAR and its events.
Quarles named to
blue ribbon panel
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has named Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles to a national blue ribbon panel to promote and enhance land grant universities and colleges.
“I’m honored to be named to this prestigious panel to promote coordination between our land grant colleges and universities,” Quarles said. “Kentucky is fortunate to have two land grant institutions, the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University, a member of the historically Black college and university network. I look forward to contributing to this national panel.”
Land Grant Universities and Colleges have historically played important roles in research, education, and the distribution of information and practices to support America’s highly productive agriculture community. The blue ribbon panel will explore how enhanced coordination, collaboration and integration within the Land Grant system can increase the impact of research, education and extension on the success of United States agriculture as it addresses new competitive challenges, pressures on environmental systems, and demands from consumers. With input from a stakeholder workshop, the panel will produce a report describing a framework for catalyzing successful outcomes through effective coordination and collaboration.
The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit organization of the country’s leading researchers.
Winter-spring life
writing class to launch
HUNTINGTON
The 69th edition of The Life Writing Class led by author and editor John Patrick Grace will launch online via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The class will run for 10 straight weeks.
One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully vaccinated participants at a location in or near Huntington.
More than 67 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford. The latest alumni book is “A Night in the Woods,” a collection of true-life stories by Richard Hartman.
Genres represented by alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Grace has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent and has authored or co-authored six nonfiction books.
Cost of the class is $195, or $170 for returning students. To enroll or for further information call Grace at (304) 617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
• Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Greenup Joint Sewer Agency, Greenup County Health Dept., 806 Seaton Ave., Greenup.
• Thursday at 3 p.m.: Boyd County Code Enforcement, at Boyd County Road Dept., 12327 CR-1347.