ASHLAND
Credit Union Magazine has named Cheryl Deborde, president/CEO of Members Choice Credit Union, its Hero of the Year.
The 14th annual Credit Union Hero of the Year award recognizes a future-focused credit union professional for exemplifying the credit union philosophy of “people helping people.”
“Cheryl Deborde’s commitment to community outreach by facilitating the Ashland Build-A-Bed program, which provides beds and bedding for children living in homes without enough beds or none at all, is just one of many community-oriented initiatives she leads,” said Don Neikirk, Chairman of the Board at Members Choice.
Deborde was one of four Heroes of the Year, joining Nick Kessenich (Members First in Madison, Wisconsin), Bill Lawton (Community Financial in Plymouth, Michigan) and Val Mindak (Park City in Merrill, Wisconsin).
Visit news.cuna.org/cuhero for more information.
Greenup Farmers
Market opening soon
GREENUP
The Greenup County Farmers Market’s opening day is Saturday, May 1. The market will run Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. through October.
The first Saturday of every month will feature music. The third Thursday will include extra fun for the kids. Check out the Greenup County Farmers Market for more details.
Pedestrian killed in Ohio
LUCASVILLE, OHIO
A person has died after being struck near his residence on Wednesday. The at-fault vehicle fled the scene.
Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Post responded to the call of a hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian in the 7000 block of Miller’s Run-Fallen Timber Road on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m.
A vehicle had struck a man who was outside of his vehicle near his residence, according to police. The man was transported frmo the scene with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The Ohio State HIghway Patrol is asking for assistance in locating the hit-skip vehicle and driver. The vehicle is a dark-colored, older, small-body pickup truck.
Citizens may contact OSHP Portsmouth at (740) 354-2888 with any information. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.
Glockner Dare to
Dream presentation
RUSSELL
Locked and Loaded Game Birds from Russell High School won the eighth annual Glockner Dare to Dream high school business competition, which was conducted virtually on March 2 and hosted by the Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub.
Thirteen teams from Ohio and Kentucky competed, pitching their business ideas to a panel of judges to vie for a total of $36,000 in prize money.
Locked and Loaded Game Birds presented the business idea of bringing all-inclusive, family-friendly hunting experiences to the Tri-State. The team earned a total of $6,450. The Birds will receive their winnings at 2 p.m. on Monday at Russell High School’s softball complex.
The annual competition gives area high school students the chance to create a business idea and pitch it to a panel of judges. Visit glocknerdaretodream.com for more information.
Alben Barkley Club resumes
SOUTH SHORE
The Alben W. Barkley Club is open for its regular business meeting on the second Thursday of each month.
The April meeting focused on politics, specifically the changes caused by three Democrats switching their party affiliations. Soc Clay, founder of the Barkley Club more than 50 years ago, said the Democrat Party in Greenup County “will come roaring back.”
County Attorney Michael Wilson announced he will once again be a candidate for the position, according to the club’s news release.
The Barkley Club will continue to meet on the second Thursday of each month in South Shore at the park.
Hometown Treasure Hunt on
ASHLAND
Members Choice Credit Union and Hope’s Place are conducting the second annual Members Choice CU Hometown Hunt.
The small plastic Treasure Hunt piggy bank is hidden in an area that is open to the public within the five-county FIVCO district (Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Elliott, Lawrence). The person who finds it will win $1,000. Clues are posted four to five times weekly on Facebook (@HopesPlace) with bonus clues appearing on the Members Choice Facebook page throughout April. Visit mccu.net/hometown-hunt-2021 for official contest rules.
Hope’s Place has helped more than 8,000 local, abused, abandoned and neglected children overcome negative experiences and rebuild their lives.
“On behalf of MCCU, we are honored to support Hope’s Place to the children of our community,” said Tiffany Black, MCCU’s marketing and business development manager. “Being a good neighbor and an involved member of our community is an essential part of (Members Choice’s) mission.”