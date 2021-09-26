ASHLAND
Members Choice Credit Union announced a new grant program exclusively for impactors in the education field in eastern Kentucky.
The Educational Impact Grant Program’s purpose is to reduce the strain on educators and administrators by decreasing the financial stress of funding for classroom expenses.
The program designates $12,000 annually in educator grants to help teachers and administrators in the communities they serve to take their impact to a higher level, according to a Members Choice press release.
Grants may be used for any direct classroom expense, including — but not limited to — supplies needed to fund a project for the classroom, basic supplies the classroom may lack, supplemental items to enhance classroom learning or an experience to enhance classroom learning.
Each month, the Educational Impact Grant Program awards teachers in the community with small grants ranging from $50-200. The EIGP committee, comprised of Members Choice employees and volunteer members, will award grants to teachers and administration based on funds available and in amounts determined by the founding committee, stated the news release.
Teachers/administrators in PreK-12 accredited schools in 33 eastern Kentucky counties within the field of membership for Members Choice or an existing member of MCCU are eligible to apply.
The application deadline is the 15th of every month. It began in August.
Educators may visit www.mccu.net/eduimpact to apply for funds and read the official rules.
MEETING
Tuesday
7 p.m.: Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, BCHS, 14375 Lions Lane.