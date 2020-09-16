ASHLAND
Members Choice Credit Union is the 2020 recipient of the Wayne R. Woodward Philosophy in Action Award. It was recognized by the Kentucky Credit Union League at the annual business meeting on Aug. 28.
Sponsored by the KCUL, the award was established to formally recognize an individual, group of individuals or organization that by act or deed, above and beyond the norm, personifies the credit union philosophy of "People Helping People,” according to a Wednesday press release.
MCCU’s entry detailed its MCCU@Work program, which represents an institutional culture where their staff is committed to taking a hands-on approach to creating beneficial change in the locales MCCU serves.
From 2017-20, employees have dedicated 2,000-plus hours volunteering for local non-profits and community organizations within MCCU’s membership field.
Over the past four years, MCCU employees have combined their volunteer hours with internal fundraising as part of the program, raising more than $16,000 through giving campaigns just among staff (with an average of a little more than $290 per person, per year).
Employees established an MCCU Employee Benevolence Fund in 2019. This fund has already raised $8,000 and made grants to 19 individuals and organizations in need.
“This is a tremendous reward for our staff to receive the top honor for this category,” said Cheryl Deborde, President and CEO of Members Choice CU. “Our staff embodies what every credit union aims to achieve together as they serve their members and communities. We are pleased to recognize our staff for their efforts."
SCH recognizes
staff commitment
MOREHEAD
As the COVID-19 adventure began, few if any anticipated the accompanying twists and turns.
“Throughout it all, one thing has remained constant and that’s the willingness of St. Claire staff to fight this pandemic head-on with strength, dedication, and compassion,” said Donald H. Lloyd, II, St. Claire HealthCare President/CEO.
The work of St. Claire HealthCare’s doctors, nurses and frontline staff has been nothing short of heroic. The courage and compassion they have displayed while caring for their patients during this unprecedented time have been inspiring, according to a hospital press release.
In recognition of the sacrifices made during the pandemic and the outstanding clinical achievements the team accomplished despite COVID-19, St. Claire HealthCare’s Board of Directors has approved appreciation awards for its health care heroes. Every full-time and part-time hourly and salaried employee across all entities of St. Claire Healthcare who meet the eligibility criteria will be recognized with this financial award. This recognition, approved by our Board of Directors, represents an investment of nearly $1 million for our employees. The one-time appreciation awards were distributed to staff recently.
New commander at
Ashland’s Post 14
ASHLAND
The Kentucky State Police Post in Ashland received a new post commander on Sept. 1.
Captain Jim Goble was a graduate of Cadet Class No. 82 in 2004. He was then assigned to Post 14 as a uniformed trooper from 2004-06. From 2006-10, he was a post detective until being promoted to Sergeant.
Captain Goble served as the post’s Sergeant from 2010-16. In 2017, he was transferred to the Critical Incident Response Team, where he then was promoted to Lieutenant and stayed until 2019.
In 2019, Goble promoted to his current rank and was assigned as Commander of Post 8, Morehead. After a brief stay in Morehead, Goble returned to his home post of Ashland this year.
King’s Daughters
welcomes Gilberts
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters has welcomed family medicine physician Allison Gilberts, M.D., to its network of primary care providers.
Dr. Gilberts joins Bryan Saltz, M.D., and physician assistant James Ravencraft, PA-C, at King’s Daughters Ashland Family Medicine, 2222 Winchester Ave.
Dr. Gilberts previously practiced at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville. She earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis.
Dr. Gilberts is board certified by the American Academy of Family Medicine.
New patients are welcome. Call the office at (606) 325-9644 for more information.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 16 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Kay Memmer; third — Jacque Brownstead; and fourth — Norma Meek.
Reunion canceled
The 2020 Tussey reunion scheduled for Jenny Wiley State Park has been canceled.