MEETING
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Boyd County Board of Education, BCHS Alumni Auditorium. Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in Commons Area of BCHS for outgoing board member and re-elected and newly elected board members.
Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Light rain early...then periods of snow overnight. Low 3F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:43 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.