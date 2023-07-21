Meet and Greet at Ison’s Cards
RUSSELL
Adam “Pacman” Jones will meet and greet fans at Ison’s Cards and Collectibles on Saturday, July 29.
The former West Virginia Mountaineer and Cincinnati Bengal will be at the store from 1-3 p.m.
Jones, a former cornerback, spent 12 seasons in the NFL — eight of which as a Bengal (2010-17). He had 500-plus tackles and 17 interceptions in his career. He was also a dynamic special teams playmaker.
Jones was an All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowler in 2015.
Ison’s is at 444 Bellefonte Street in Russell.
Charity dinner, golf scramble set
ASHLAND
Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers (BCAST) will have a dinner at 6 p.m. today at The Mill in Ashland.
Cost is $30 and all are welcome.
A golf scramble is planned for Saturday, with registration at 10 a.m. and start at 11 a.m. at Diamond Links Golf Course at 200 Fairway Drive in Catlettsburg. Cost is $250 for a team of four.
Proceeds from both events will go to Boyd County teachers to help with classroom expenses.
The organization, a 501c charity started by the Boyd County High School Class of 1986, presented 18 checks worth $500 last year.
For more information or to make a donation, look for BCAST on Facebook.
Southern Bear Creek closing for bridge replacement
CATLETTSBURG
The Kentucky Department of Highways announced that part of Bear Creek Road (Ky. 1937) in southern Boyd County will close over the next two weeks for a bridge replacement project.
Beginning Monday, July 24, Ky. 1937 will be closed at milepoint 1.8 between Ky. 752 and Laramie Trail — approximately between 21122 and 21155 Bear Creek Road — while crews and contractors remove a culvert-style bridge under the highway and replace it with a new aluminum box culvert.
Work will continue through Aug. 4, during which time Ky 1937 will remain closed day and night to all traffic at the work site. Barricades will be placed at Ky. 752 and Laramie Trail. All thru traffic should detour using Ky. 752 (Durbin Road), U.S. 23, and Ky. 707 in Lawrence County.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov Kentucky travel and traffic information. Follow @KYTCDistrict 9 on Twitter.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners this week are: first — Jody Lowman and Jacque Brownstead (tie); second — Cathy Hood; third — Kathy Setterman.
Staff reports