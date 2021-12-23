ASHLAND
Sam McGuire, of McGuire’s Towing and Recovery, was inducted into The Order of Towman by American Towman Magazine, according to a news release.
The Cross of The Order is a Maltese Cross with a unique towing icon sculpted inside, according to the release. It is awarded to a towing professional for his or her dedication to the trade and for serving the community.
McGuire was recognized for his dedication to the community. In a ceremony on Nov. 13 in Baltimore, he took an oath to continue serving the area.
The Cross of The Order depicts a hand pulling back an arrow from a bow. The bottom of the bow is in the shape of a tow hook being grabbed by another hand. A Latin inscription reads “Intendo Fidelis.” That means “aim true.”
Summit Ironville Fire Chief Buzz McDowell nominated McGuire for the honor.
Juvenile charged
in fatal fire
MOREHEAD
A juvenile has been charged with murder and arson in the first degree in Morehead after a fatal fire.
Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead) received a call about a residential structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters discovered human remains inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The remains were identified as 81-year-old Lloyd Riddle, of Morehead.
The charged juvenile is in a juvenile detention center.
The case is still under investigation by KSP.
First responders on the scene included KSP, the Morehead Fire Department, Hillsboro FD, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Coroner’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office and KSP arson investigators.
Southland Bible
resumes Jan. 17
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will begin its spring semester on Monday, Jan. 17. Registration is set for Jan. 13-14.
Classes will end May 17.
Enrollment includes full-time, part-time and commuting students.
Classes offered this semester are Old Testament History, Romans, Theology III, Christian Ethics, Bible Study Methods, Old Testament Prophets, Theology IV and Acts.
Southland Bible is at 5673 Southland Drive. Dr. Arnold Adams is the president.
Contact (606) 928-5127 for more information.
MEETING
Monday, 2:30 p.m.: Boyd County EMS, bid openings for a new ambulance, 2758 Greenup Ave.