ASHLAND
Area McDonald’s will offer sweet tea for 25 cents on Monday.
“We know how important Sweet Tea is to our customers and we are excited to help kick off summer with this special offer,” Nelson Hachem, president of the Appalachian Owner Operator Association, said. The company represents McDonald’s owner-operators throughout the region.
The special sweet tea offer will be good for one day only. Customers will be able to get any size McDonald’s Sweet Tea for just a quarter using in-store ordering, through the drive-thru or by ordering through the McDonald’s app.
Those ordering a large size will be treated to their icy sweet tea in the new McDonald’s Versalite Large Cup, which is better insulated than the previous cup. The new cup also helps minimize condensation on the outside of the cup and will sweat less than the traditional cup.
LIHEAP cooling applications taken
ASHLAND
Community Action Agencies across the state are now accepting applications for the new Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Cooling Program.
Designed to help offset the cost of higher electric bills because of rising temperatures, the program is the network’s latest resource to help families during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31 or until funds are depleted.
The LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program is separated into two components, Subsidy and Crisis, to assist with electric cost. Eligible households can apply for one or both components and participation in prior LIHEAP programs will not affect a household’s eligibility. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income guidelines.
The subsidy component provides households one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category.
The crisis component is available to eligible households who demonstrate a home energy crisis situation. Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit. Applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for specific application instructions.
For more information, visit CAPKY.org.
MEETINGS
Monday
9 a.m. — Russell Primary School site-based, decision-making council, board office.
Tuesday
