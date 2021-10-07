ASHLAND
Members Choice Credit Union will join more than 56,000 credit unions worldwide to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Oct. 21.
The theme of 2021’s ICU Day is “Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow.”
ICU Day highlights several ways credit unions can help members improve financial health and well-being, according to a Members Choice press release.
Members Choice will roll out the red carpet for its new and improved financial counseling program on ICU Day. It will provide light refreshments throughout the day, and will offer informational sessions about their program.
Visit cuna.org/icuday for more information.
Organizing
session offered
ASHLAND
A home organizing workshop is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at The Roundhouse on 22nd Street in Central Park.
The workshop includes hands-on demos, free consulting, giveaways and a drawing. Dress is casual.
For more information or to register, call (606) 547-9766.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 6 are: first — Cecile Freeman; second — Betty Cooper; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Cathy Hood.
SBA virtual
programs set
ASHLAND
The Small Business Administration will offer a free, virtual program explaining programs and resources it offers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12.
To register, visit sopoc.ecenterdirect.com/ or call (740) 377-4550.