RACELAND
The Raceland City Council accepted the resignation of Talmadge McPeek Jr. as Raceland’s mayor.
McPeek’s resignation was official on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the Feb. 23 announcement.
The City Council appointed Councilman Eddie Cumpton as interim mayor. He will serve out the remainder of the term.
According to the press release, “Mayor Cumpton and the city council thank you for your support and look forward to working together to better serve you, the community.”
AARF highlights
upcoming events
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have two events in the coming weeks.
• AARF’s SPAY-tacular Fiesta and Silent Auction will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 at the Ashland Transportation Building at 99 15th St.
Tickets, which are $15 each, will include dinner and bidding on silent auction items.
• New volunteer signup and training will be from 1 to 3 p.m. March 20 at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave.
Shooting in
Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office discovered a person had been shot after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Chesapeake on Wednesday.
Kelly G. Doss, 30, of South Point, was shot once in the upper torso with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Doss told deputies he had gotten into an argument with his cousin, Jacob L. Lindsay, 21, of Chesapeake, and that Lindsay fired one shot. Some of the pellets, which appeared to be birdshot pellets, struck Doss. The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Lawrence County EMS transported Doss to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The investigation is in its early stages, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.