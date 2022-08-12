BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 10 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Cecile Freeman; third — Jacque Browstead; fourth — Cathy Hood and Norma Meek (tie).
Cornhole event benefits charities
CANNONSBURG
The Bluegrass Cornhole Challenge and Food Truck Festival will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Boyd Convention and Arts Center.
Cornhole teams consisting of two players will compete for cash prizes. Door prizes also will be awarded.
All proceeds will benefit local partnering charities, including The Neighborhood.
Master Gardener classes planned
WURTLAND
Master Gardener Classes will be offered starting Sept. 6 at the Greenup County Extension Office.
Classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 29. A minimum of eight students is necessary for classes to be offered.
A Master Gardener has an interest in all types of gardening, such as ornamental or vegetable, wants to teach others to garden, and is trained by cooperative extension service personnel.
Master Gardeners help county extension agents reach more residents who have gardening problems by working in information booths at community events, teaching horticulture to beginning gardeners and conducting community service projects.
Applications and course fees will be accepted through Aug. 29 and are available at the extension office at 35 Wurtland Ave. Cost is $60, which covers the textbook.
For more information, call Linda Hieneman at (606) 836-0201 or email her at linda.hieneman@uky.edu.
Sheriff indicted on several charges
FRANKFORT
A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement.
Details on what led to the charges weren’t released.
The Webster County judge-executive’s office told The Gleaner that Jones remains on active duty, but declined further comment. The sheriff’s office also declined to comment to the paper.
Jones was appointed to the position last year after the retirement of the former sheriff, the newspaper reported. He was defeated in his primary election bid in May and won’t retain the office.
Staff, wire reports