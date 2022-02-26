ASHLAND
United States Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky. 4th) will have a private question-and-answer session and then be honored at a fundraising reception on Saturday, March 12, from 6-8 p.m.
The event is set to take place at The Union on Carter, at 2020 Carter Ave., in Ashland.
The reception will feature special guest Tom Roten. Massie is endorsed by Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Cost is $50 to attend.
For more information or to RSVP, call (606) 369-0255.
Vietnam Vets
Appreciation Luncheon
GRAYSON
Vietnam Era veterans are invited to attend a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Saturday, March 12, at noon at First Baptist Church at 162 North Court Street in Grayson.
Captain (Ret.) Steve Corbitt is the keynote speaker for the event, which is sponsored by Daughters of the American Revolution and Community Hospice.
RSVP by calling (606) 329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184 by Thursday, March 3.
Change in event
time at PAC
ASHLAND
Tonight's concert featuring Chris Janson at the Paramount Arts Center will begin at 7 because of a scheduling conflict.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Opening acts are Ray Fulcher and Shane Proffit.
Paws in Park
on April 1
HUNTINGTON
Paws in the Park Easter Egg Hunt will be at 6 p.m. April 1 in Ritter Park.
Owners may bring their dogs on leashes to the park's fountain to begin the free hunt for more than 4,000 Easter eggs filled with dog treats.
An Easter costume contest is planned and the Easter Bunny will appear for photos with pets.
For more information, email lpatrick@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
Sew Creative
Expo in March
RUSH
Sew Creative Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12 at the Boyd County Extension Education Facility Expo building, 1760 Addington Road.
The event will include classes on quilting, basic embroidery, basic and intermediate sewing, crocheting, knitting and needle art projects. Local quilt shop will have booths and Thomas Sewing Center will offer demonstrations.
Registration is $12, which includes lunch and a ticket to be entered to win door prizes.
For more information, call the Boyd County Extension office at (606) 739-5184.