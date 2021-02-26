ASHLAND
Because of inclement weather, Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu’s celebration of Chinese New Year has been delayed until today, master instructor Nancy Compton said.
Students will perform a Shaolin Kung Fu demonstration at 12:30 p.m. and the Chinese Lion Dance, which is said to bring good luck, at 1 p.m. A social with refreshments is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The school is at 120 17th St.
Dressing Room sale planned
ASHLAND
The Dressing Room will have a sale for the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6.
The Clear the Hall Sale will include jewelry, kitchenware, wall art, unusual stuffed animals, elaborate Easter/Derby hats, baskets, figurines, books, unique porcelain dolls, winter clothing, special toys, mirrors and UK memorabilia.
The organization, which has provided free clothing and bedding to the Tri-State for more than 80 years, is part of The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed during the sale.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 24 are: first — Teri McKee; second — Betty Cooper; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.
Virtual event
honors women
IRONTON
Ohio University Southern and regional campuses of OU will host the 15th annual Celebrate Women virtual conference on March 19 with the theme “15 Years of Celebrating YOU.”
The virtual, one-day conference will offer free sessions.
“Surviving and Thriving in Unsettling Times” will be the topic of the keynote address by Alison Levine, and American mountain climber, sportswoman, explorer, leadership consultant and best-selling author of “On The Edge: Leadership Lessons from Everest and Other Extreme Environments.”
The opening panel, “Cultivating Confidence and Courage to Lead,” will include Dr. Elizabeth Sayrs, OU Provost; Erin Carlson Mast, president and CEO of Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation; and Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, president-elect of American Osteopathic Foundation.
MEETINGS
Tuesday at 4:40 p.m.: Boyd County Extension District Board virtual meeting. To join, call (606) 739-5184.