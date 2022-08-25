Marketing Conference set for Sept. 16
ASHLAND
Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau and the Boyd County Community and Economic Development will host a free regional marketing conference for local businesses at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown Ashland.
The Clear Path Marketing Conference will bring together industry leaders from across the country and showcase the tools and skills the major corporations use to build strong businesses.
These industry professionals have worked with major international hotel brands, large-scale health care providers, businesses in the hospitality industry and many regional brands. A representative from Pinterest will address how local businesses can use the social media platform to connect with customers and boost revenue.
Seating is limited; to register, visit ClearPathConference.com.
Staff report