FLATWOODS
A Greenup County man is in custody following a child pornography investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police.
William Everett Clark, 53, of Flatwoods, was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child porn. He is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond.
Clark, according to KSP, had used his laptop to download and share multiple videos and pictures containing child pornography. Troopers carried out a search warrant Tuesday at the Windy Hills Apartments in Flatwoods, seizing evidence and collecting statements, according to a news release.
The case is still under investigation and more charges are expected.
Arts Association
looking to grow
HUNTINGTON
Tri-State Arts Association will hold a new member jury session on Oct. 16.
In existence since 1953, the group encourages accomplished artists to join. Watercolor, oil, acrylic painting, photography, serigraphy, monoprints, mixed media and collage, fiber art, ceramics, pastels, woodworking, woodburning, felted art, printmaking, metal, glass, fused glass and digital art are mediums for members.
Each member must bring five framed pieces of original art in one medium. Artists must be 18 years of age or older. The group welcomes artists from the Tri-State.
Contact KathyHollett@comcast.net or (304) 634-2576.
Pullman concert
series continues
HUNTINGTON
The weekly iHeart Radio summer concert series will continue tonight at Pullman Square at 6.
Barry Frazee is the featured artist this week. Music, vendors and beverages are featured every Thursday.