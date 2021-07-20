HUNTINGTON
Huntington Area Regional Theater will present a “Lemonade Show” of youth performances of “Cinderella” and “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ritter Park Amphitheater.
Previously scheduled performances were canceled because of rain.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees are invited to come dresses as favorite princesses or princes and join actors for a Royal Parade during intermission.
Groundbreaking
scheduled
SOUTH POINT
Groundbreaking on a speculative industrial building will be at noon Aug. 5 at The Point Industrial Park.
Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, will speak and lunch will be served. The event will end at 12:30.
The project, funded by a Rural Industrial Park Loan from the Ohio Department of Development, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility at 340 Commerce Drive. The building will have a 34-foot minimum clearance height and will be designed to support future cranes and/or a 28-foot racking system. The building will be designed to allow a future office appendage add-on.
For more information, call Dr. Bill Dingus at (740) 377-4550.