ASHLAND
AKY Makers Market on the Square returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Broadway Square.
Vendors and artists will include Coffee Doc, David Bjorklund, Elias Reynolds Art, Elisabeth Floral Co., Foxfire and Ditch Co., Gail Kirtz, Happy Guys Concessions, Howards Garden Patch, Lorna Rose, M&J Rolling Cafe, Sage and Root, Still Waters Farm, The Tipton Creative, Trav Carves, Two of a Kind Designs, Valley of Hope Farm and Wild Paint Cut Flowers.
Street market will be Saturday
HUNTINGTON
The Second Saturday Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station, 210 11th St.
Shops will be open and vendors on site will include artists, volunteer organizations, beauty products, crochet items, sewn goods and house goods.
The food truck Bite Mi will serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HMA fundraising cocktail party Saturday
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will have a cocktail part from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The theme is “A Midsummer Night’s Museum.” Admission for the event is $75 for a general admission ticket and $100 for a VIP ticket.
Tickets are available at the Huntington Museum of Art or at Eventbrite.
The event aims to raise some of the funds lost when the annual Museum Ball was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The party will include musical entertainment and a silent auction. One highlight of the silent auction includes an Oscar de la Renta Nolo shoulder bag purse in houndstooth tweed and leather valued at $2,000. Also, there will be a prize for the person dressed in the most-inspired theme attire.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or contact HMA Development & Events Coordinator Ashley Ross at aross@hmoa.org.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for July 6 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Cathy Hood; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Judy Fannin.
Boat club has children's party
GALLIPOLIS
The Gallipolis Boat Club will have Kids Day starting at noon on July 16.
The event will include inflatables, kayak races and pizza.
The boat club is at 111 Vine St.