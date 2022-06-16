AKY Makers event will be June 25
ASHLAND
AKY Makers Market on the Square will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Broadway Square.
The market is planned for the second and fourth Saturdays each month.
In addition to local makers, crafters and growers, live music will be provided and local food trucks will be present.
Tri-State fireworks set for July 2
South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin announced his village, Catlettsburg, Kenova and the Boyd County Fiscal Court are once again coming together for a large fireworks display in the Tri-State on Saturday, July 2, at 10 p.m.
They will be set off from a barge on the river in the center of the tri-state area.
Musical accompaniment is available on South Point Radio 104.7-FM.
Writers Can Read continues
HUNTINGTON
This month’s Writers Can Read series, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Heritage Station, will feature local authors Timothy Huguenin and Jeffrey Mangus.
The event is free at 210 11th St.
Rappelling event at Carter Caves
OLIVE HILL
Carter Caves State Resort Park’s natural bridge will be the site of Rappelling Adventure, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and June 23.
Tickets are $7 per person per drop through the natural bridge skylight.
Participants must be at least 6; those 6 to 15 must have a legal guardian and those 16 and 17 must have a signed waiver from a legal guardian.
Necessary equipment will be provided.
For more information, call (606) 286-4411.
The park is at 344 Caveland Drive.
Virtual fishing for Father’s Day
HUNTINGTON
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host a Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament. Friday through Sunday.
Trophies will be awarded for:
“Biggest Catch”
“Smallest Catch”
“Most Unique Catch”
To participate, go fishing anywhere with your father/father figure. Then, using #GHPRDFishing2022, upload a picture of your catch next to something that verifies the date.
Winners will be announced via Facebook on Monday.
For more information, email GHPRD Recreation Superintendent, Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
