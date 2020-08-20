ASHLAND
Members Choice Credit Union has issued a unique program called MakeChange. Anytime someone swipes their debit card, the credit union makes a 10-cent donation back to the specific organization of their choice.
“MakeChange started at the beginning of 2018 and now has more than a dozen local organizations to choose from,” said Tiffany Black, Business Development and Marketing Manager. “There is no limit on the number of cards that can be issued, times they can be swiped, or total donations the individual organization can receive.”
Members Choice employees also spend hundreds of hours teaching financial literacy to students and community organizations.
Members Choice CU serves 33 counties in eastern Kentucky and is currently expanding outreach of this program to organizations within other counties surrounding Boyd. “We would love to add others that would be interested in doing this,” added Black.
Current non-profits participants are as follows: Boyd County Public Schools, Continuing the Legacy Foundation, Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, The Neighborhood, Grayson Meals on Wheels, Two Hearts Pregnancy Care Centers, Safe Harbor of Northeast KY, Emmaus Respite and Resource Center, Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Greenup Meals on Wheels, United Way of Northeast Kentucky, Ramey-Estep Homes and River Cities Harvest.
Current Members Choice CU members can choose an organization to link their debit card by calling (606) 329-7876 and speaking to a call center representative or visiting one of Members Choice CU’s four locations. Visit mccu.net/makechange for more information.
Craft fair planned for Aug. 29
CATLETTSBURG
A fundraising craft and vendor fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
The benefit, hosted by Kim’s Kreations, is for Rusty Bowling, who is fighting a rare childhood cancer.
More than 80 vendors and food trucks will attend. Items will include wreaths, candles, cosmetics, jewelry, boutiques and woodworking; door prizes and raffles are planned. The first 40 attendees will receive a goodie bag.
The center is at 15605 Ky. 180.
Road closure in Boyd
CATLETTSBURG
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 9, issued a Traffic Advisory for Ky. 1937 (Bear Creek) in Boyd County, for closure near the Lawrence line for slip repairs. The road was closed on Thursday and will be closed today between Ky. 752 and Laramie Trail Road for embankment repairs.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and continuing through this afternoon, crews will have Ky. 1937 closed to all through traffic between Laramie Trail Road (milepoint 1.4) near the Lawrence County line and the Ky. 752 intersection (milepoint 2.5) to repair a slip and rebuild the roadway embankment.
All through traffic should detour through Friday using Ky. 752, U.S. 23, and Ky. 707 in Lawrence County, or seek other alternate routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Race Days lunch
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for today will be chicken tenders, mac and cheese, baked beans and a drink for $6. It will be available for pick-up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center. For delivery, call (606) 585-8087.
All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 19 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Kay Memmer; third — Leannah Leslie; fourth — Joe Weller.