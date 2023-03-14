Lunch and Learn scheduled
ASHLAND
A Lunch and Learn event, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. March 28, will address human resources.
Jamie Parsons, vice president of human resources at King’s Daughters Medical Center, will speak on the topic “HR Issues — Whether you have One or 100 Employees” at The Venue At The Edge, 1100 Our Lady’s Way.
The event includes a lunch catered by Ghostly Gourmet.
Cost is $10 for Ashland Alliance members and $15 for nonmembers.
To register, call (606) 324-5111 or email info@ashlandalliance.com.
Soap-making session planned
OLIVE HILL
A soap-making workshop will be at 11 a.m. March 25 at Olive Hill Center for Arts and Education.
Instructor Robin Arnett will offer a hands-on experience in making cold process lye soap.
To register, visit ohcae.org or call (606) 207-1480.
The center is at 120 Comet Drive.
Gallery seeks submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is seeking submissions for the annual Women in the Arts exhibit marking Women’s History Month.
Women artists may submit up to three original pieces in any medium and subject from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 and 27 at the gallery at 301 East Third St.
There is no entry fee; each piece must include artist’s name, title, medium and price on back. Three-D pieces should be tagged with that information. Paintings should be wired for hanging.
A free, opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31. During the reception, awards will be announced.
Spaghetti dinner to aid 4-H
CATLETTSBURG
The annual 4-H Horse Club Spaghetti Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Franks Building at the Boyd County Fairgrounds.
Cost is $10 per person; children 8 and younger $5. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance from a club member.
Proceeds will benefit the Boyd County 4-H Horse Club.
Staff reports