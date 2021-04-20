GREENUP
The fourth annual Love Walk is seeking donations for the event, set for Dec. 9 through 11.
Items needed include stuffed animals, toys, baby toys, coloring books, crayons and other items, new or gently used, that can be distributed as gifts. Monetary donations also are accepted.
The walk, which will start at 6 p.m. each night at the Rotary park, will cover South Shore and surrounding areas and will allow Santa and Mrs. Claus to walk through town distributing gifts. Families also may sign up for extra help, including food and gifts.
To contribute or for more information, message Greenup County, Ky People Helping People on Facebook.
Genealogy group
will meet Thursday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Plum Grove Baptist Church, 812 Plum Grove Road.
Attendees are asked to bring their family tree, paper or digital version.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
North Shore adoption
event at AARF
ASHLAND
North Shore Animal League America for Life will visit Ashland Animal Rescue Fund through Saturday as part of the Tour for Life 2021.
North Shore will be at AARF's kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave. to partner with the organization; the tour is the world's largest national cooperative pet adoption event.
Approved adopters have the chance to receive giveaways by Purina. For approval to adopt, email adopt4aarfky@gmail.com. To view animals available for adoption, visit aarfky.petfinder.com.
For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife.
Violin recital
scheduled
ASHLAND
A Spring violin recital for the students of Kathy Chamis is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 16 at Gateway Church at 444 Blackburn Ave.
In addition to Chamis, those performing will include Lexie Miller, Emily Pennington, Emma Willhelm, Linda Duke, Alexandria Caldwell, Bob Miller and Cari Esque.
Revival to begin Sunday
OLIVE HILL
Three Pines Freewill Baptist Church will have revival services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mike Blanton will preach and he will sing with the group Evidence.
Gary Sparks is pastor.
The church is at 146 Ky. 3298.
For more information, call Laura Conley at (606() 74-7789.
MEETING
Thursday
5:15 p.m. — Special board meeting, Fairview Independent Schools, Fairview High School Library.
5:30 p.m. — Regular board meeting, Fairview Independent Schools, Fairview High School Library.