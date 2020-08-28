GRAYSON
A 56-year-old woman is in custody on a kidnapping charge.
Dolores J. Redwine, of Louisa, was booked Aug. 21 in Carter County on charges of kidnapping of a minor and first-degree criminal child abuse. Redwine was being held at the county jail on no bond.
According to online jail records, Redwine was picked up by Kentucky State Police. A state police spokesman did not provide any details on the arrest by the press time.
Stopped traffic expected on U.S. 23
RUSSELL
Motorists using U.S. 23 through Russell can expect early-morning traffic stoppages today for utility work at the Ky. 244 viaduct replacement project in Greenup County.
This morning, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., flaggers will temporarily stop all traffic on U.S. 23 and on the Ironton-Russell bridge for up to 15 minutes at a time so contractors can safely relocate underground utility lines between the bridge and Kenwood Drive.
Motorists should expect significant delays, and plan travel accordingly. Detouring to alternate routes is suggested. Inclement weather could change the date or timing of the traffic stoppages. Please watch message boards for traffic changes and announcements.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
Construction will continue through 2021. To learn more, view flyover diagrams and get project updates, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or bookmark the web page at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.
Auditor finds no issue with Greenup clerk
FRANKFORT
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the 2019 agreed-upon procedures engagement of Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman.
Auditors performed the procedures on receipts and disbursements, excess fees, record-keeping, leases, contracts and liabilities for Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.
No exceptions were identified in the AUP engagement of the clerk.