FRANKFORT
Gov. Andy Beshear announced six additional COVID-19 vaccination sites late last week. Two local sites are among them.
They are the following: KDMC Carter County Clinic in Grayson (100 Bellefonte Drive) and the Lawrence County Health Department in Louisa (205 Bulldog Lane).
The other four are in Columbia (TJ Health at 901 Westlake Drive), Frankfort (Kroger at 669 Chamberlin Ave.), Henderson (Deaconess Henderson at 1305 N. Elm Street) and Morganfield (Deaconess Union at 4604 U.S. 60).
Visit vaccine.ky.gov to make an appointment, which is required.
FIVCO board meeting off
Due to the weather forecast for today and Tuesday, today’s FIVCO board meeting has been canceled.
MEETING
Today at 4:30 p.m.: Fairview Independent Schools will have a special board meeting at the Fairview High School Library, weather permitting.