Longaberger bingo set for Thursday
CATLETTSBURG
Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office.
A fundraiser for the Boyd County Homemakers community projects, the event will include door prizes, raffle baskets and 50/50. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Admission is $20 for 20 games.
The office is at 2420 Center St.
HMA to offer summer camps
HUNTINGTON
Registration opens today for Huntington Museum of art’s summer camps, which focus on ceramics, art and nature.
Enrollment must be completed two weeks before the camp begins. Camps are divided into grades that campers have completed.
Classes are listed on the museum website at hmoa.org.
Limited spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Charleston Ballet auditions upcoming
CHARLESTON
The Charleston Ballet, the Official WV State Ballet under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will have two separate audition classes for Company and Apprentice positions for the 2023–2024 performance season.
Auditions for the Company will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 10.
Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Dancers must be at least 14 and women must be proficient with pointe.
Auditions for the Apprentice will be from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. May 11.
Dancers auditioning for apprentice positions must be between 11 and 15 with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All interested dancers and their parents must comply with the company membership regulations.
Auditions will be at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street on the Mezzanine floor. To register, call (304) 342-6541.
Juried student exhibit offered
HUNTINGTON
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosts “High School Artist of the Tri-State” a student juried exhibition, which will open today and continue through Wednesday at Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View.
Twenty-five pieces of art including all media have been selected for exhibition from junior and senior Tri-State students.
An opening reception will be at 6 p.m. today. Light refreshments will be served.
Staff reports