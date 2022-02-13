HUNTINGTON
Morgan Stanley recently announced that Jeff Sartaine, a Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor and CFP in its wealth management office in Huntington, has been named to the firm’s Century Club.
The club is an elite group composed of the firm’s top financial advisors.
Sartaine is a 1981 graduate of the University of Kentucky with dual bachelor degrees in mining and civil engineering. He earned his MBA from Southern Illinois University.
Updates at Ashland
Senior Center
ASHLAND
The Ashland Senior Center announced a few February happenings.
It named Sandy Clark its Senior of the Month.
The center announced a Valentine Party for today. Valentine boxes would be judged in a contest.
It also announced Body Recall with Rebecca on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Bingo on Mondays at noon, cornhole on Wednesdays at noon and Bingo on Fridays at 10:30.
Victor Wilson is starting a Bible Study February. Details will be unveiled soon.
MEETING
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, regular meeting, Olive Hill Senior/Community Center.