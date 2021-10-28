FLATWOODS
Linda Harbison is one of 13 artists from across the Commonwealth selected for Kentucky Crafted, the Kentucky Arts Council’s adjudicated program that provides assistance to Kentucky visual and craft artists through marketing and promotional opportunities and arts business training.
Harbison of Flatwoods joins more than 380 visual and craft artists in the online Kentucky Crafted Directory.
In addition to business training and marketing opportunities, Harbison is also eligible to exhibit at The Kentucky Crafted Market in March 2022.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 27 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Cathy Hood; third — Juanita Ditty. fourth — Karen Maher.