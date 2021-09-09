ASHLAND
Lobster Fest has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Bellefonte Country Club.
Because of a scheduling issue, Bad Habits Band will be unable to perform as originally planned. Entertainment will be the music of DJ Jim Schmidt.
If Lobster Fest will need to cancel the scheduled date of Nov. 13, supporters may:
• Donate the sponsorship or payment to Safe Harbor.
• Leave the sponsorship, payment and reservation with Safe Harbor to put toward next year’s Lobster Fest, which is planned for Aug. 13.
• Ask for a refund, in which case Safe Harbor will return your donation or payment.
For more information or for a refund, call Beth Lunsford or Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304.
OUS nursing faculty
earn doctorates
IRONTON
Two Ohio University Southern nursing faculty members have earned Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Mashawna Hamilton, associate director and associate professor of the nursing program, and Beth Delaney, associate professor of nursing, both earned their DNP from Northern Kentucky University, according to a news release.
Hamilton, of Wurtland, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marshall University in 1996. She has a Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Educator Tract, from Ohio University (2009).
Hamilton has held the two aforementioned titles since 2017.
According to the press release, Hamilton’s degree project aimed to increase Appalachian adult diabetic patient perception of care and decrease Hemoglobin A1c levels.
“There is a need to improve patient perception of care which the evidence has shown will empower patients to be more engaged in their health care and thereby improve physiological outcomes,” Hamilton said.
Delaney, an Ashland resident, began her health care career as a respiratory therapist. She earned an associate degree from Shawnee State, a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Kentucky. She became a board-certified family nurse practitioner in 1999.
Delaney’s degree project centered around teaching and learning, according to the press release.
“I like learning how the neurology of brain-based learning strategies supports innovative teaching,” she said. “My doctorate project was the use of mindfulness activities to support elementary students impacted by emotional trauma’s resilience in the school room setting.”
Visit ohio.edu/southern for more information.