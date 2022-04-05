ASHLAND
As part of National Health-care Decisions Day, Community Hospice will host an informational session about Living Wills at 10 a.m. April 15 at the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave.
An overview of living wills will be presented; questions will be taken and living will forms will be available.
Community Hospice representatives are available to speak to any business, club, group, church or organization with details about living wills. For more information or to schedule a presentation, call Beth Taylor at (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184.
Mandatory market
meetings slated
CATLETTSBURG
An annual membership meeting of the Boyd County Farmers Market will be at 6 p.m. April 14 and at 9 a.m. April 16 at the Boyd County Extension Office at 2420 Center St.
Anyone interested in selling at any of the Boyd County Farmers Market locations must attend at least one of these two mandatory meetings, including new sellers and sellers from previous years.
For more information, call the office at (606) 739-5184.
Representative
to help Veterans
CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, Veterans Benefits Field Representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building in Catlettsburg Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veterans’ benefits. The service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs.
To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility.
Call (606) 585-3833 for an appointment to speak with your Veterans Benefits Field Representative.
McConnell, Barr weigh
in on Horseracing act
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) released the following statements on the Federal Texas District Court’s finding that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 is constitutional.
Said McConnell: “Kentucky’s signature horseracing industry is a key part of our heritage and supports 24,000 workers across the Commonwealth. Working closely with sport leaders, horse advocates, and fans, Congressman Barr and I led the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 to passage to promote safety and fairness across Thoroughbred racing, ensuring the sport’s future viability. This legislation’s advocates knew from the beginning that it was fully constitutional, and I am pleased the court agreed with our arguments, which I supported through an amicus brief. I congratulate the Horse Integrity and Safety Authority for their recent positive momentum, moving us all closer to a safer, better-regulated American Thoroughbred racing industry.”
“The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act was carefully and thoroughly drafted with an eye toward ensuring the Authority it created was constitutional in its structure and powers,” Barr said. “Throughout the process Senator McConnell and I consulted with lawyers and relevant precedent to ensure the statute would survive any constitutional challenge. The fact that the Northern District of Texas has upheld HISA reinforces that due diligence. I look forward to seeing the Authority begin its programming this summer and the further advancement of the sport.”
McConnell and Barr introduced the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and led it to congressional passage in 2020. This bipartisan legislation earned broad support from trainers, breeders, jockeys, and other leaders of the Thoroughbred racing industry. Earlier, McConnell met with the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to discuss their organization’s work and the state of horseracing in Kentucky and across the country.