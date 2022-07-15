Little Sandy Shakedown coming up
DANLEYTON
The Little Sandy Shakedown is scheduled for Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, on Hensley Hollow Road in Greenup County.
Jayce Turley, Jeff Woods, Johnathon Cox, Steve Perry, Logan Hall, Corey Neace and Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow will provide entertainment on July 22.
Madilyn Goins, Lucas Wayne, Austin Dennis, Honey Wright, Dale Blankenship, Rick Potter, Katie Meadows, Taylor Hernly, James Reed, Juan & His Amigos, The Hammer & The Hatchet, Building Rockets and Jayce Turley & Cardinal Point will entertain on July 23.
Tickets will be $40 at the gate. Wristbands will allow all-weekend access.
Presale cost is $30. The ticket link is as follows: https://the-pump-house.ticketleap.com/littlesandyshakedown/t/e31aff5ee86f8801a14744e9d4626986/.
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m. July 23.
Primitive camping is available. Food trucks and vendors will be on site for the event, which will be at 485 Hensley Hollow Road.