Lions fundraiser to benefit sight
ASHLAND
South Ashland Lions Club, in conjunction with Applebee's, will have a fundraiser for sight conservation from 4 to 8 p.m. June 20.
Those who order from a special menu will allow the restaurant to donate 20% of the tab to the Lions Club, which helps provide eyeglasses to the needy.
KBC encourages donations
LEXINGTON
With World Blood Donor Day being on Wednesday, Kentucky Blood Center this week is urging all eligible individuals to save lives through donation. Those interested in giving blood can find more information about the process and make an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800-775-2522.
Countries around the globe celebrate World Blood Donor Day annually to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors.
The consistent need for blood can be eye-opening (all numbers are according to America’s Blood Centers):
• One in four people will need blood in their lifetime.
• One in seven patients entering a hospital require blood to be available.
• Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.
• Worldwide, more than 120 million units of blood are needed each year
• 62% of the U.S. is eligible to donate blood, but only 3% does.
• 42,000 pints of blood are needed daily in the U.S.
• 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion every day.
• 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.
• On average, pediatric patients use 1,800 units of blood daily
• Trauma patients can use 50 or more units of blood.
To provide a healthy supply of blood to its 70-plus hospitals in Kentucky, KBC needs 400 donors daily. The nonprofit has struggled to keep pace with need over the last few years because of the pandemic, and the traditionally difficult summer months have put a recent strain on the blood supply.
Kentucky Blood Center currently has a critical need (half-day supply) for donors with O-negative blood and an urgent need (one-day supply) for donors with A-negative and AB-negative blood types.
Donor centers are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
VBS at Abundant Life
RACELAND
Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church will present "The Man in the Armored Suit" for Vacation Bible School June 20-23, 6-8 p.m. each evening.
VBS is for ages 4-12.
A Saturday Fun Day is scheduled for June 24 from noon until 3 p.m.
The tagline for the program is the following: "Are you a gumshoe? Come and help Inspector Flanagan as he tries to solve the case of "the man in the armored suit."
Abundant Life United Pentecostal is at 52 Bellefonte Road in Raceland. Contact the church at (606) 836-2551.