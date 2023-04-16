Lily’s Place to open center
HUNTINGTON
Lily’s Place will host a ribbon cutting for the Children’s Center at 11 a.m. Friday . The center is at 1312 Seventh Ave.
The Children’s Center ribbon cutting will be a celebration of the newest addition to Lily’s Place, with an open house, refreshments and distinguished guests, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who will speak.
The Children’s Center provides counseling to clients 18 and younger, as well as prevention services. It is the third expansion of Lily’s Place, focusing on youth and equipping them and their families for how to best navigate their mental health.
Symphonic band concert Sunday
HUNTINGTON
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will host its Spring Concert Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Spring Valley High School Auditorium.
The GHSB Jazz Band will open the concert at 3, followed by a performance by the entire concert band.
Admission is free.
The Jazz Band is under the direction of Tom Chaffin and will play a mix of Big Band and jazz numbers, including “Tuxedo Junction” and “A String of Pearls” along with the Steely Dan favorite “Peg” and a medley of Earth, Wind and Fire dance favorites.
The Concert Band is conducted by Matt Chaffins and will perform pieces specifically written for concert bands such as “The Witch and the Saint”, “Trumpets Ole” and “A Kind and Gentle Soul.” The band will also present a medley from the musical “Phantom of the Opera” and the march “The Klaxon.”
New members are welcome. The band rehearses at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Vinson Middle School in Huntington.
Self-defense class offered
ASHLAND
Hope’s Place will offer a self-defense class for women 13 to 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 26.
Cost is $10 per participant; the class is limited to 10.
To register, email stephanie@hopesplace.org.
2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting
LOUISVILLE
An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said.
“Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.
There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.
“As of right now we have no witnesses,” Humphrey said.
“This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the scene Saturday night, referring to a shooting on Monday in which a gunman killed five Louisville bank employees while livestreaming the attack on Instagram.
“On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence,” Greenberg said. “And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence.”
Police have not publicly identified the deceased other than to say they were both adult males. The four wounded included one adult female and three adult males, according to an email from police spokesperson Alicia Smiley. As of Sunday morning, one of the injured had been released from the hospital. One person who was admitted in critical condition was listed as critical but stable on Sunday.
Police were not aware of any special event taking place at the park on Saturday night, and Smiley said the crowd was not unusual considering the nice weather.
Staff, wire reports