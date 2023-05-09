Lifeguard shortage strikes Dreamland
KENOVA
The city of Kenova is having difficulty hiring lifeguards to man Dreamland Pool, which puts the pool in jeopardy of remaining closed through the summer.
Mayor Tim Bias said the pool, which dates to 1926, requires four guards because of its size.
"There is a national lifeguard shortage. That shortage has now hit Kenova," Bias said. "It has more to do with today's economy, the cost of getting the Red Cross required training, the availability of affordable transportation, our costs to operate the pool and what we can pay for summer help." The rate of pay is $10 per hour.
He said there are positions open for concession stand and maintenance workers, but the critical lack of applications for lifeguards could keep the pool closed.
"It traditionally has been a great first job for a young person," Bias said. "We have been fortunate in recent years to have private citizens step forward to offer scholarships if a young person needs money to pay for the lifeguard training."
For information about applying, call Kenova City Hall at (606) 453-1571.
The pool is normally open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
Boyd farmers market sets opening
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Farmers Market kicks off its 2023 season June 1 with new locations and senior vouchers.
This year’s locations will be Tuesday and Thursday at Central Park in downtown Ashland and Saturday at KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center.
Boyd County Farmers Market, which is operated through the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, is a 100% locally grown market that supports local farmers and artisans. All vendors must grow/make what they sell and reside within 50 miles of the Kentucky state border.
The 2023 schedule is as follows:
• Tuesdays. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout. Central Park, downtown Ashland.
• Thursdays. 2 to 6 p.m. or sellout. Central Park, downtown Ashland.
• Saturdays. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout. KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center (across from Camp Landing), 10650 U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg.
The Central Park site will be at the intersection of Chuck Woolery Drive and Chattin Drive, beside the old concession stand.
Senior and WIC vouchers will be accepted at both locations.
Low-income seniors may qualify for the Senior Farmers Market Voucher program at the Boyd County Farmers Market. To qualify, the individual must be 60 or older on day of issuance and have an income level of 185% or less of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Qualifying seniors receive $50 in the form of an EBT/debit card to purchase fresh, unprocessed, locally grown fruits, honey, vegetables and fresh cut herbs.
Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Cards will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 8 and 9 at the Boyd County Extension Office at 2420 Center St. Vouchers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. To receive a voucher, participants must bring proof of Boyd County residency, such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID. Anyone who received a voucher card last year must reapply this year; those with cards from last year have have them reloaded if their application for this year is approved.
The market runs through Oct. 31.
For more information, call (606) 739-5184.
Lions Club will offer hamburger fry
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Lions Club will have a hamburger-funnel cake fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hamor Village Shopping Center (Food Fair).
Proceeds will be used for Cub projects.
Educator workshops at OUS announced
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Education Service Center and Ohio University Southern are teaming up to bring a series of summer workshops to the Tri-State through Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy.
“Summer Academy provides teachers and leaders the opportunity to acquire clock hours and/or graduate credit to use toward renewing their licenses,” said Julie Mayo, special education supervisor and coordinator of psychological services at Lawrence County Educational Service Center. “The State of Ohio requires educators to attend and document continuing education for renewal of their licenses every five years.”
The workshops will be from June 5-8 and 12-15 at Ohio University in Ironton and will consist of two tracks, one that contains courses provided by Lawrence County ESC for contact hours and the other provided by Ohio University for graduate credit hours.
Workshops presented for contact hours have a wide range of topics, from “Engaging Students with 3D Printing” presented by Tyler Waller, M.Ed., BS, to a session exploring strategies to engage students in classroom activities presented by Jodi Dunham, Ph.D.
The workshops available for graduate credit are diverse, as well. Instructor Kim Keffer, Ph.D., will explore the concept and components of resilience and the ability to bounce back from adversity with attendees, giving them an opportunity to practice principles to help foster resilience in their own classrooms or families. Another workshop will focus on new educational technologies that can be used to help educators improve learning outcomes and solve challenges.
For a full listing of workshops and to register, visit ohio.edu/southern/community/lawrence-county-esc-summer-academy. The deadline to register is May 19 for graduate credit hours and May 22 for contact hours.
Memorial event scheduled
PORTSMOUTH
The 14th annual Paul E. Johnson Memorial Fund Soirée will be from 3 to 6 p.m. May 21 at the Lofts Coffee Company and Roastery at 842 Gallia St.
Hosted by Dr. John Turjoman and James Dalton, the event to celebrate the life of Paul Johnson and his love of the community, will benefit Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom.
Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served and a silent auction is planned.
A suggested tax-deductible donation of $30 per person will be accepted at the door or may be mailed to the Paul E. Johnson Memorial Fund at 342 Second St., Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to Kevin W. Johnson at (740) 250-4710 or by email to kwwjohnson@gmail.com.
East Carter grads get orientation
ASHLAND
Ashland Technical and Community College partnered with East Carter High School recently to pilot an orientation exclusive to the graduating East Carter seniors who will attend ACTC in the fall.
During the orientation, students learned about our campuses and the services we provide, spoke to financial aid counselors, had their ACTC ID made, and took a tour of their primary campus.
“I am highly pleased with how orientation went for our students,” said Bill Billman, East Carter High School guidance counselor. “They left ACTC's campuses feeling highly prepared about going to college in the fall. The experiences were well planned out and the staff at ACTC provided a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The resources given to each student were tailored to what they needed for the upcoming fall semester. I believe our Raiders are excited to become future Pathfinders."
He said the partnership between ACTC and East Carter High School is something he values.
All incoming ACTC students should attend orientation before they begin their first semester. Several orientation opportunities are scheduled throughout the summer leading up to the first day of classes on Aug. 14.
