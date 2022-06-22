Life writing class launches
The 70th edition of The Life Writing Class, led by author and book editor John Patrick Grace, will launch online via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday.
One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully vaccinated participants at a location in or near Huntington.
More than 67 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford. The latest alumni book is “A Night in the Woods,” a collection of true-life stories by Richard Hartman.
Genres represented by alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Grace holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent and has authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He has edited books for both regional and national book publishers, and is also a regular editorial-page columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
Classes last two hours and continue for 10 weeks.
Fee for the class is $195, or $170 for returning students. To enroll or for more information, call Grace at (304) 617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
Rummage sale at senior center
GRAYSON
The Grayson Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the lounge at the center.
Proceeds will benefit the senior’s activity fund.
New distillary planned
AUGUSTA
A distilling group is working to develop a new $23 million distillery planned in the northern Kentucky community of Augusta.
Augusta Distillery will be located in the historic F.A. Neider building, which provided metal stamping services dating back to 1883 until its closure in 2007.
The 40,000-square-foot building situated on 1.8 acres will house Augusta Distillery’s first full-scale operation, with plans to reach full production capacity by summer 2024, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Beshear attended a groundbreaking for the distillery on Monday.
“This project breathes new life into a historic building in Bracken County, and I look forward to seeing what this location will become in the years ahead,” the governor said.
Staff, wire reports