ASHLAND
The grand opening of Boyd County Public Library’s Midland branch will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 13.
More than a year in the making, the branch, at 6686 U.S. 60, is a 18,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that includes a drive-up service window for pick-up and drop-off; a 100-seat meeting room with catering/kitchen space; designated spaces for adults, children and teens; an enhanced makerspace with audio and video recording equipment; two private study rooms; a small business center; and large parking lot.
Boyd County Public Library is the largest public library in eastern Kentucky with more than 40,000 patrons and three locations: main branch (1740 Central Ave.), Catlettsburg branch (2704 Louisa St.) and Midland branch.
The library may be reached at its website, thebookplace.org or on the mobile app.
For more information, call the library at (606) 329-0090.
King’s Daughters
hosting special clinic
RUSSELL
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our area, and increasing demand for vaccination, King’s Daughters has scheduled two vaccine clinics to be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and 28. The clinics will be conducted at King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, King’s Daughters will administer the Moderna vaccine, which has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for individuals age 18 and older. On Aug. 28, the Pfizer vaccine, which has received EUA for those 12 and older, will be administered. Follow-up appointments will be automatically scheduled in September.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available at these clinics.
King’s Daughters continues to provide all three vaccines at its Drive-Thru Center at 2406 Carter Ave. in Ashland. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is administered on Tuesdays; the Moderna vaccine on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and the Pfizer vaccine on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vaccination is free and available to anyone regardless of state of residence.
Appointments are required for both the special vaccine clinics and vaccination at the Drive-Thru Center. Appointments may be made by calling (606) 408-COVD.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Although some vaccinated may develop the disease, all vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing moderate to severe illness, hospitalization and death.
MEETINGS
Thursday
10 a.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, special meeting, principal’s office.