FRANKFORT
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded Leadership Kentucky $500,000 through the POWER Initiative to expand BRIGHT Kentucky through alumni networking while ensuring the future growth and sustainability of the program, according to a press release.
BRIGHT Kentucky focuses on building the capacity and skills of next-generation leaders in eastern Kentucky, enabling them to innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development, stated the release.
Over the course of three years, BRIGHT Kentucky: Nurturing & Sustaining BRIGHT Entrepreneurs will expand entrepreneurship and business skills for participants and expects to serve 150 participants throughout 48 communities, ultimately launching 20 businesses.
The ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative is a $21 million package that will support 21 projects serving 211 coal-impacted counties. The POWER Initiative directs federal resources to communities impacted by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
Since the POWER Initiative launched in 2015, ARC has invested nearly $316.6 million in 393 projects across 358 coal-impacted counties, according to the release. The nearly $73 million awarded in 2021 is projected to create/retain more than 10,383 jobs and attract nearly $527.3 million in leveraged private investments.
BRIGHT Kentucky is also supported by Whitaker Bank Foundation and AEP Foundation/Kentucky Power.
Local credit union
encourages youth savings
ASHLAND
This year’s National Credit Union Youth Month theme is "Save Small. Dream Big. At your credit union."
Members Choice Credit Union is telling young members that their dreams are attainable.
With a youth savings account that earns compound interest, young members can deposit small amounts regularly and watch their savings grow "like magic,” according to the credit union.
The earlier they start a savings account, the more it will grow, and the easier it will be to achieve their dreams, said Members Choice.
April is National Credit Union Youth Month.
Visit a local Members Choice Credit Union for more information.
AARF events
scheduled
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 2 at the Riverhill Walmart.
Donations of Purina dog, puppy, cat and kitten chow, canned cat and dog food, gently used towels, paper towels, bleach, fleece blankets, Dawn dishwashing liquid, collars, kitty litter, laundry detergent, leashes, treats and gifts cards are needed; monetary donations also are welcome.
Also on April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., AARF will have an adoption event at PetSmart.
Those who wish to adopt a pet must be preapproved by filling out the application on AARF’s website: adoptaarfky.com.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 23 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Kay Memmer; third — Judy Fannin; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
MEETING
Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, central office (alternative location: GCHS).