A Lawrence County man was taken into custody Thursday on child porn charges following a Kentucky State Police investigation, according to a news release.
William Matthew Howard, 34, of Adams, was arrested during a search warrant at his home Adams, KSP said. He has since been charged with 20 counts of distribution of child pornography.
Howard was booked at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
State Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
Checkpoints
this weekend
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department will conduct checkpoints at various area spots throughout the weekend.
Plans for upgrades
in Pike, Floyd
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power representatives are resuming plans for power upgrades in Pike and Floyd counties. The Kewanee-Enterprise Park 138-kV transmission project involves building approximately 5 miles of transmission line and a new substation to address electrical needs in the area.
Company representatives announced the project in spring 2018 as the Enterprise Park Economic & Area Improvements Project. The project team hosted an open house to gather input from the public and later selected a proposed route for the power line. Kentucky Power representatives placed the project on hold in 2019 due to changing electrical needs in the area.
The project is intended to address findings verified by PJM Interconnection. PJM Interconnection serves as the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in 13 states, including Kentucky, and the District of Columbia.
Crews plan to build the new substation adjacent to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park in Pike County. The proposed transmission line begins at the new substation and travels northwest through Pike County. The line crosses into Floyd County where it parallels the Company’s existing 765-kilovolt transmission line.
If the project is approved, construction is expected to start in the fall of 2021 and conclude by the end of 2023.
Visit KentuckyPower.com/EnterprisePark for more information.