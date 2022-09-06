Latin Night planned for Oct.1
ASHLAND
Latin Night on Broadway Square will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1.
Latin food, drinks and culture will be offered, with children’s activities, including a bounce house and arts and crafts. Music will be by Deejay Juarez.
Participants are encouraged to attend in costume, such as sugar skulls, and bring photos of deceased loved ones for the altar.
Broadway Square is at 300 16th St.
The event is presented by Visit Ashland KY and Ashland for Change.
Sale to aid flood victims
RUSSELL
The Russell Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the center at 520 Bellefonte St., with proceeds going to flood victims in Neon.
Many area residents have contributed item for the sale, with more coming in. The center aims to raise $1,000.
Donations are still being accepted and may be dropped off at the center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To drop off at other times, call (606) 922-8989 to schedule a time. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Dragster coaster closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio
An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster.
The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
The ride has remained closed since the Aug. 15, 2021 accident. Park officials did not say if the accident influenced their decision to permanently close the coaster, which has operated for 19 years and drawn 18 million riders.
In a statement announcing the closure, the park noted it “legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.” It said more details about its plans would be disclosed in the future.
The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is considered the world’s tallest with a 456-foot elevation.
Helicopter pilot found dead
GLASGOW
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said.
The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News. The pilot, identified as David Stone, was reported missing late Saturday by his wife, who said Stone told her during his last check in that he was headed to Glasgow to fuel again, and then continue to Knoxville, Tennessee.
Authorities began conducting road surveys near where Stone’s iPad had last pinged. In addition, the Civil Air Patrol and local pilots conducted grid searches until the wreckage was located.
The helicopter had crashed into some trees, Thurman said.
He said the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the cause of the crash.
Staff, wire reports