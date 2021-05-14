SUMMIT
A lane closure on part of U.S. 60 East at Summit in Boyd County could cause traffic delays beginning next week.
On Monday, the right lane of eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between Summitt Road and Midland Trail — just past Giovanni’s going toward Ashland — and will remain closed for the next two to four weeks. The closure is for traffic safety purposes due to a public library construction project adjacent to the highway.
Motorists should expect delays, and are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Maintenance to close
Raceland tunnel
RACELAND
Maintenance work on the Pond Run Road (Ky. 244) railroad tunnel at Raceland in Greenup County will require a temporary road closure next week.
On Monday, and possibly Tuesday, highway crews will close the long Raceland tunnel to all traffic from 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. for blacktop repairs.
When the tunnel is closed, all traffic that normally uses Ky. 244 to travel between Raceland and Worthington should detour using U.S. 23 to Russell to access Ky. 244 at Ferry Street or use other local routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Arts grants
available
LEXINGTON
Kentucky Humanities has received funding from the American Rescue Plan to assist humanities organizations and other cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus pandemic as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Kentucky Humanities will provide recovery funding to museums, archives, historic sites, and other nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
To apply for an American Rescue Plan grant, non-profit cultural organizations must:
• Be a recognized 501(c)(3) by the Internal Revenue Service and have that IRS tax-exempt status for at least one year prior to the application deadline.
• Have a primary mission that is humanities focused.
• Offer humanities programs that are accessible to Kentuckians and open to the public.
• Have a primary business address in Kentucky.
• Have a unique entity identifier (currently a D-U-N-S number).
• Have not been suspended or debarred.
• Not be delinquent on federal debt.
Grants awarded will range from $2,000-$20,000. Applicants must demonstrate the need and submit a reasonable budget for the requested grant amount.
For more information, visit kyhumanities.org/programs/minigrants/american-rescue-plan-grant.
Application deadline is June 18.
Priority will be given to the applications received by this date, but applications will be accepted until funding is exhausted. All grants must be awarded by Nov. 30.
Dementia
sessions set
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several educational programs about dementia.
“Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be online at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Young Onset Dementia Care Partner Support Group” will be a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. May 26.
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior” will be online at 11 a.m. June 9.
“Young Adult Children of People with Younger-Onset Dementia Support Group,” for those 18 to 25 who have a parent diagnosed with dementia at 65 or younger, will be virtual at 6 p.m. June 9.
“Virtual Family Caregiver Workshop” will be virtual from 9 a.m. to noon June 11.
Registration is required for these programs. To register, call (800) 272-3900.
MEETINGS
• Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Worthington council, special meeting, council chambers.
• Wednesday at 5 p.m.: Catlettsburg council, special meeting, city building.