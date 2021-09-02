CATLETTSBURG
This year’s Labor Day parade in Catlettsburg will be shown live by Armstrong Cable and MyTownTV.
The parade will be Monday, with lineup at 10 a.m., followed by live entertainment by The Party Bus.
All events are free.
2nd annual PAC
event Oct. 1
ASHLAND
Bluegrass, Brats and Brews will be Oct. 1 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Performers include The Cleverlys, Coal Cave Hollow Boys and Turning Ground.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com.
Vendor fair
will be Saturday
RACELAND
American Legion Post 43 will have a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Baked goods also will be available.
The post is at 439 Greenup Ave.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 1 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Teri McKee; third — Clara Marcum; fourth — Jo Weller.