CANNONSBURG
Kyova 10 Theatre announced on its Facebook page it anticipates a reopening in July.
Tenet, from director Christopher Nolan, is tentatively set to hit theaters on July 17 and Mulan is slated to show July 24.
Visit the Kyova 10 Theatre at Kyova Mall Facebook page for updates. Visit kyova10.com/loyalty for information regarding the loyalty program.
KDMC welcomes four
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters announced the addition of hospitalists Joshua Bryant, D.O., Emilio Punzal, M.D., Michael Smutko, D.O., and Michael Banks, M.D. They’re joining the medical staff from Our Lady of Bellefonte Physician Services.
A hospitalist is a physician whose primary focus is the general medical care of hospitalized patients, according to KDMC’s press release. The hospitalist can be involved patient care, teaching, research and leadership related to hospital medicine.
King’s Daughters offers Urgent Care virtual visits
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Health System announced the availability of Urgent Care virtual visits. Urgent Care telehealth visits are a fast, easy way to get the health care you need, on your terms, according to the press release.
Telehealth virtual visits are available to persons of all ages, from newborns to seniors. The Urgent Care team evaluates all virtual appointments in advance. If an in-person visit is more appropriate, patients will be so advised.
Our Urgent Care Centers offer virtual visits from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, using a smart phone, tablet or computer. Telehealth visits are covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.
Virtual visits are “right” for a variety of minor illnesses and conditions, including the following: pink eye, rashes and other minor skin conditions, minor headaches, fever, seasonal allergies, coughs/colds/congestion, bumps/scrapes, minor abdominal pain and urinary tract infections.
Virtual visits are not appropriate for severe shortness of breath, chest pain or any life-threatening or disabling condition.
Call the Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999 or toll free at 1-844-324-2200.
St. Claire HealthCare continues drive-thru testing
MOREHEAD
St. Claire HealthCare continues to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants to be tested, whether or not you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.
In addition to drive-thru testing, SCH has sent teams out to provide testing to staff and residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters and more throughout the region.
According to doctors, SCH will continue to offer COVID-19 testing as long as it’s needed.
Drive-thru specimen collection is being conducted just outside the St. Claire Medical Pavilion in Morehead. To access the drive-thru testing center, enter the St. Claire HealthCare campus from Ky. 32 (Flemingsburg Road) near McDonald’s. Signs will guide you to the testing center beyond that point.
Call (606) 780-5227 or visit www.st-claire.org/covidtesting to learn more.
Reunion called off
WESTWOOD
The annual Fairview grade and junior high school reunion scheduled for June has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the closing of meeting places.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days Lunch for Friday will be chicken tenders, mac and cheese, tater tots and a drink for $6. Served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center as carry-out or delivery only. Call 585-8087 for delivery.
Pirate party will be Saturday
GALLIPOLIS
The Gallipolis Boat Club will have a Pirate Party at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Swain Shelter.
Arrivals by boat are welcome.
Launch and dockage are free.
MEETINGS
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet today at 6:30 p.m. The meeting, held at Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center, will include an update on the fiscal year 2020 financial information review, the Greenup County Health Taxing District fiscal year 2021 budget, the Greenup County Health Department fiscal year 2021 operational budget approval for the next fiscal year, a COVID-19 update and set the public health tax rate for the upcoming year.
Contact the health department by calling (606) 473-9838 for more information.
The Boyd County Board of Elections will meet Friday in the Fiscal Court room in Catlettsburg for a special meeting for the upcoming primary election.