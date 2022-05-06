ASHLAND
Kentucky Power will distribute free low-growth saplings on today at Ashland Town Center at 5 p.m. as long as supplies last.
Kentucky Power is giving away thousands of saplings to customers. The saplings are a variety of trees that will not grow too large.
The original tree distribution was scheduled in conjunction with Ashland in Motion’s First Friday, but it has been canceled due to expected weather.
BCC bridge
winners named
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 4 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Judy Fannin; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Jody Lowman.